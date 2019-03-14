Boston Bruins (42-19-9, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (40-25-4, first in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand leads Boston into a matchup against Winnipeg. He’s ninth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 30 goals and recording 55 assists.

The Jets are 22-9-4 at home. Winnipeg has scored 235 goals and is third in the Western Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Mark Scheifele leads the team with 32.

The Bruins have gone 15-12-6 away from home. Boston averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Marchand leads the team serving 90 total minutes. In their last matchup on Jan. 29, Winnipeg won 4-3. Kyle Connor recorded a team-high 2 points for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Wheeler leads the Jets with 65 assists and has collected 84 points this season. Connor has recorded five goals and totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Jets: 4-6-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: Connor Hellebuyck: day to day (illness).

Bruins Injuries: Marcus Johansson: out (upper body), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Jake DeBrusk: day to day (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (arm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.