FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2018 file photo Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is attended to after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Nashville, Tenn. Mariota says he’s doing “everything in my power” to be available Sunday night against Indianapolis with a playoff berth on the line for the winner. Mariota did not practice Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 and he also refused to detail what symptoms he’s still dealing with after being hurt on a sack late in the first half of Tennessee’s win over Washington last weekend. (James Kenney/Associated Press)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has returned to practice and hopes to recover from his latest injury in time to start against the Indianapolis Colts.

Mariota threw passes during the portion of practice open to reporters Thursday. He suffered a stinger in his neck against the Redskins that affected his right, throwing arm. Coach Mike Vrabel says Mariota did some work to make sure he’s progressing along.

Vrabel says Mariota was limited, not taking the snaps he normally would but managed get in enough work to test the quarterback before Friday.

The coach says Mariota’s progress is a step in the right direction after not practicing at all Wednesday.

Mariota was knocked out of last week’s 25-16 win over Washington after getting sacked late in the first half, the third time the quarterback has been knocked out of a game this season and the seventh in his four-year career.

The Titans (9-6) host Indianapolis (9-6) with an AFC wild-card berth at worst on the line for the winner and the loser staying home for the playoffs.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.