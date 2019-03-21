Columbus Blue Jackets (40-29-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (32-34-7, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Columbus. He’s second in the league with 105 points, scoring 36 goals and recording 69 assists.

The Oilers have gone 16-17-2 in home games. Edmonton averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Zack Kassian leads the team serving 91 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 20-13-2 in road games. Columbus has scored 31 power-play goals, converting on 15.3 percent of chances. In their last meeting on March 2, Edmonton won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 43 goals, adding 48 assists and totaling 91 points. McDavid has collected 19 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nick Foligno: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

