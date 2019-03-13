New Jersey Devils (25-36-9, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (31-31-7, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against New Jersey. He ranks third in the NHL with 98 points, scoring 34 goals and recording 64 assists.

The Oilers are 16-16-2 at home. Edmonton averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Zack Kassian leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The Devils are 8-24-3 on the road. New Jersey is last in the Eastern Conference averaging just 4.4 assists per game. Nico Hischier leads the team with 27 total assists. In their last meeting on Oct. 6, New Jersey won 5-2. Miles Wood recorded a team-high two assists for the Devils in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Benning leads the Oilers with a plus-12 in 57 games played this season. Leon Draisaitl has scored seven goals and totaled 18 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: Milan Lucic: day to day (lower body).

Devils Injuries: Kurtis Gabriel: day to day (illness), Sami Vatanen: day to day (upper body), John Quenneville: day to day (upper body), Miles Wood: out (ankle), Nico Hischier: day to day (upper body), Jesper Bratt: out (lower body), Mirco Mueller: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

