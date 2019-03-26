Los Angeles Kings (28-39-8, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (33-34-8, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Los Angeles. He ranks second in the NHL with 108 points, scoring 38 goals and totaling 70 assists.

The Oilers are 10-12-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Zack Kassian leads the team serving 91 total minutes.

The Kings are 12-9-2 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has converted on 15.7 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 31 power-play goals. In their last meeting on Jan. 5, Los Angeles won 4-0. Drew Doughty recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Benning leads the Oilers with a plus-12 in 63 games played this season. McDavid has collected five goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

