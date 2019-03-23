Ottawa Senators (25-43-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (33-34-7, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Ottawa. He ranks second in the league with 107 points, scoring 37 goals and totaling 70 assists.

The Oilers are 17-17-2 on their home ice. Edmonton averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Zack Kassian leads the team serving 91 total minutes.

The Senators have gone 9-27-2 away from home. Ottawa has surrendered 42 power-play goals, stopping 79 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 28, Edmonton won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Benning leads the Oilers with a plus-12 in 62 games played this season. McDavid has recorded four goals and 16 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

Senators Injuries: Colin White: out (upper body), Chris Tierney: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

