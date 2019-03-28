Dallas Stars (40-31-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-34-8, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Dallas. He currently ranks second in the league with 112 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 73 assists.

The Oilers have gone 18-17-3 in home games. Edmonton averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Zack Kassian leads the team serving 98 total minutes.

The Stars are 18-17-3 on the road. Dallas has scored 40 power-play goals, converting on 20.1 percent of chances. In their last matchup on Dec. 3, Dallas won 4-1. Brett Ritchie recorded a team-high 2 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 46 goals and has recorded 99 points. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has eight goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

Stars Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: out (broken arm), Ben Bishop: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

