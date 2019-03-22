Minnesota Wild (34-31-9, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (43-23-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild head to Capital One Arena to play the top-ranked team in the Metropolitan Division, the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals are 21-9-6 on their home ice. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 48.

The Wild have gone 19-15-2 away from home. Minnesota has converted on 20.8 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 46 power-play goals. In their last meeting on Nov. 13, Washington won 5-2. Dmitry Orlov recorded a team-high 3 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 48 goals and has recorded 83 points. Nicklas Backstrom has totaled three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: None listed.

Wild Injuries: Joel Eriksson Ek: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

