Carolina Hurricanes (42-26-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (44-24-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes head to Capital One Arena to play the top team in the Metropolitan Division, the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals are 17-6-2 against Metropolitan Division teams. Washington has scored 256 goals and ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 48.

The Hurricanes are 20-14-3 on the road. Carolina leads the NHL shooting 34.8 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals. In their last meeting on Dec. 27, Washington won 3-1. John Carlson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 48 goals and has totaled 84 points. Brett Connolly has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: Michal Kempny: out indefinitely (lower body).

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.