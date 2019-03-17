New York Islanders (41-23-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (34-30-8, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on New York at Xcel Energy Center in a non-conference matchup.

The Wild are 15-15-6 at home. Minnesota has given up 42 power-play goals, killing 80.5 percent of opponent chances.

The Islanders are 19-12-3 on the road. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.7 shots per game. In their last matchup on Feb. 10, New York won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Parise leads the Wild with 24 goals, adding 32 assists and collecting 56 points. Jason Zucker has totaled seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: Joel Eriksson Ek: out (lower body).

Islanders Injuries: Casey Cizikas: day to day (lower body), Robin Lehner: day to day (upper body), Johnny Boychuk: day to day (upper body).

