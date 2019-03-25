Nashville Predators (42-28-6, second in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-32-9, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces Nashville in Western Conference play.

The Wild are 11-8-4 against opponents from the Central Division. Minnesota has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 80.9 percent of opponent chances.

The Predators are 12-11-1 against opponents in the Central Division. Nashville has scored 31 power-play goals, converting on 12.8 percent of chances. In their last meeting on March 5, Nashville won 5-4. Viktor Arvidsson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Predators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Spurgeon leads the Wild with a plus-five in 76 games played this season. Ryan Donato has collected 8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Wild: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: Joel Eriksson Ek: out (lower body), Zach Parise: day to day (lower body).

Predators Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.