San Jose Sharks (41-19-8, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Wild (33-28-8, eighth in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces San Jose in Western Conference play.

The Wild have gone 14-13-6 in home games. Minnesota has converted on 20 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 41 power-play goals.

The Sharks have gone 18-14-3 away from home. San Jose is the top team in the the Western Conference with 6.3 assists per game, led by Brent Burns averaging 0.9. In their last meeting on Dec. 18, San Jose won 4-0. Tomas Hertl recorded a team-high two assists for the Sharks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Spurgeon leads the Wild with a plus-12 in 69 games played this season. Jason Zucker has scored six goals and collected 8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 7-2-1, averaging 9.2 points, 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 7 points, 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: Luke Kunin: day to day (upper body).

Sharks Injuries: Erik Karlsson: out (lower body), Evander Kane: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.