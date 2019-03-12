Detroit Red Wings (24-35-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Montreal Canadiens (36-26-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal takes on Detroit in Eastern Conference play.

The Canadiens are 10-8-5 against division opponents. Montreal has allowed 43 power-play goals, stopping 80.2 percent of opponent opportunities.

The Red Wings are 7-12-4 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Detroit scores 2.7 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Dylan Larkin leads them with 27 total goals. In their last meeting on Feb. 26, Montreal won 8-1. Jonathan Drouin recorded a team-high four assists for the Canadiens in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Domi has recorded 60 total points while scoring 22 goals and collecting 38 assists for the Canadiens. Brendan Gallagher has totaled 8 points while scoring seven goals and collecting one assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 1-7-2, averaging 5.8 points, two goals, 3.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with a .881 save percentage.

Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 8.4 points, 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

Red Wings Injuries: Dylan Larkin: day to day (lower body), Mike Green: out for season (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

