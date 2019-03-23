Buffalo Sabres (31-33-9, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (39-28-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal takes on Buffalo in Eastern Conference play.

The Canadiens are 11-8-5 in division play. Montreal has converted on 12.3 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 27 power-play goals.

The Sabres are 11-20-5 on the road. Buffalo has scored 39 power-play goals, converting on 18.3 percent of chances. In their last meeting on Nov. 23, Buffalo won 3-2. Jack Eichel recorded a team-high two assists for the Sabres in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Gallagher leads the Canadiens with 31 goals, adding 16 assists and totaling 47 points. Shea Weber has collected 7 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

Sabres Injuries: Jake McCabe: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

