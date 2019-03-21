New York Islanders (42-24-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (38-28-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal takes on New York in Eastern Conference action.

The Canadiens are 22-15-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 80.4 percent of opponent chances.

The Islanders are 26-14-5 in Eastern Conference play. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.3 shots per game. In their last meeting on March 14, New York won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Domi leads the Canadiens with 39 assists and has recorded 64 points this season. Andrew Shaw has collected 8 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging two goals, 2.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

Islanders Injuries: Valtteri Filppula: out (upper body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

