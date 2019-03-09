Carolina Hurricanes (36-24-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville takes on Carolina at Bridgestone Arena in a non-conference matchup.

The Predators are 22-12-1 at home. Nashville has allowed 41 power-play goals, killing 80.8 percent of opponent chances.

The Hurricanes are 18-13-3 in road games. Carolina leads the league shooting 34.8 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals. In their last meeting on Jan. 13, Carolina won 6-3. Sebastian Aho recorded a team-high 4 points for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Johansen leads the Predators with 43 assists and has recorded 54 points this season. Ryan Ellis has recorded eight assists and totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 9 points, 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 5.8 points, 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: Brian Boyle: day to day (lower body), Yannick Weber: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes Injuries: Micheal Ferland: day to day (upper body), Calvin de Haan: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

