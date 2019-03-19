Toronto Maple Leafs (43-24-5, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (41-27-5, second in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts Toronto at Bridgestone Arena in a non-conference matchup.

The Predators have gone 22-13-1 in home games. Nashville has converted on 13 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 31 power-play goals.

The Maple Leafs are 21-10-4 on the road. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.1 assists. In their last meeting on Jan. 7, Nashville won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Johansen leads the Predators with 58 total points, scoring 11 goals and collecting 47 assists. Viktor Arvidsson has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, seven assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Gardiner: day to day (undisclosed), Frederik Gauthier: day to day (foot), Kasperi Kapanen: out (illness), Travis Dermott: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.