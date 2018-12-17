Sports columnist

We should have known, right? They were always going to finish somewhere between 7-9 and 9-7, because that’s what they always do and that’s essentially who they are. The problem: The world between 7-9 and 9-7 is the squishy underbelly of the NFL, the seasons that reveal the least about what’s right and what’s wrong with a particular franchise.

Win double digits, and celebrate, because you’re almost certainly going to the playoffs. Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles (twice), Kansas City, New Orleans — you’re all there already. Happy holidays. Lose double digits, and oh, brother, the future of everyone involved is up for questioning, from coach to coordinator to quarterback down the line. Woe are Jacksonville, Oakland and their ilk

But here the Washington Redskins sit with two games remaining in a season that has been at turns unlucky and unwatchable, wrenching and ridiculous. Barring a tie, they will finish either 9-7, 8-8 or 7-9, which is perfect, because Jay Gruden’s three previous teams finished 9-7, 8-7-1 and 7-9, a step-forward-step-back running-in-place form of mediocrity that makes it even more difficult to decipher whether the long-term direction is north, south, up, down or indifferent.

I’ll take indifferent. Man, does it feel indifferent.

Off the field, this franchise is maddening, what with its Reuben Foster decisions, its backroom dealing on its next stadium, its continued employment of Bruce Allen, etc. On the field, though, it is little more than a shrug of the shoulders, a football team that embodies “meh.”

Now, let’s be clear: Should Washington win Saturday at Tennessee and again in Week 17 at home against Philadelphia, get some help and somehow drag itself into the playoffs, there will be reason to celebrate the achievements of the men who pulled it off. They will be not only Gruden, the fifth-year coach who seems to permanently tread water, but Josh Johnson (who?) at quarterback and an offensive line that resembles a weekly shell game. No trip to the postseason can be dismissed as meaningless in Ashburn, particularly when there have been just four such forays in the past 18 years.

But it’s nearly impossible to analyze a sliver of a Washington season without a massive mural obscuring each small scene. Sunday’s 16-13 victory at Jacksonville seems fun when you watch Johnson, the 32-year-old drifter who hadn’t started a game in seven years, celebrate his first NFL victory with guttural joy. That was base-level emotion, and it’s cool.

Then you step back, and you realize your team’s playoff push is being steered by a man who hadn’t started a game in seven years. Fun in the moment. Sobering overall.

Think of it this way: The following people played in — and therefore contributed to, in some way — this win over the Jaguars: Luke Bowanko, out of work until November, started at guard, in part because he was replacing the injured Jonathan Cooper, who also spent all of October unemployed. Matt Flanagan, a rookie tight end who had never played an NFL snap before Sunday, was on the field when Washington ran its first offensive play. Andrew East, who had never appeared in a regular-season game, did all the long snapping, including on the last-second field goal that won the game.

Fabian Moreau had never picked off a pass; his fourth-quarter interception turned the outcome. (And never mind that it wasn’t exactly Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers that he picked off. You don’t refuse the game ball just because it was Cody Kessler you robbed.) Jeremy Sprinkle had two career catches when he woke up Sunday morning. When he went to bed, he had three more, including the game’s only offensive touchdown.

Pick these guys out of a lineup: Jehu Chesson, Byron Marshall, Josh Holsey, Adonis Alexander, Danny Johnson, Zac Kerin. They all played. Can we get a collective “Who?” before we scramble to Google?

The point isn’t to put down those anonymous players. Quite the contrary. It’s fine to commend them, and to acknowledge that what they’re doing — stepping from the shadows into the fringes of an NFL playoff chase — is difficult. Admire each individually all you want.

But collectively, what do you have there? You have spare parts and duct tape. Even if there’s a fun story or two in how those spare parts arrived in Ashburn and were inserted into what’s left of this machine, they are roster churn and nothing more. They’re simply not the core of a team you’ll welcome back to training camp, thinking they’re the building blocks to push past the 7-9 to 9-7 netherworld and on to bigger and better things.

So the mural, it becomes hard to avoid. What is markedly better in Gruden’s fifth season than it was in his second? Then, in 2015, Washington won its last four games, including the finale against Dallas, to get to 9-7, win the (lousy) NFC East and make the playoffs (where it was essentially noncompetitive in a home loss to Green Bay).

That team, at least, had a quarterback who, for all his flaws, had upside. I’m not here to revisit the Kirk Cousins contract fiasco, or even to argue that Cousins, as he’s currently performing, would present himself as the long-term answer for this franchise. We’d be back in that weekly referendum on the quarterback — are you enjoying that, Minneapolis? — and I don’t recall that being much fun.

All I’m here to say, as Alex Smith was finally discharged from the hospital in hopes that he might properly heal his broken leg, is this version of Washington has no idea who its quarterback will be next fall. That fact is some combination of unbelievable and unsettling, and it captures where this franchise is on the football field: in the middle of the lake, not drowning, but not swimming with vigor toward shore, either.

What any NFL fan, particularly in a market in which playoff trips are something more than annual assumptions, wants is relevance late in the year. Washington has managed, with Josh Johnson at quarterback and a you-better-buy-the-program roster around him, to be relevant as Christmas week approaches. Gruden’s team hasn’t quit, and if you have watched this franchise long enough, you know you haven’t always been able to say even that much.

But what has been built here? Sift through the injuries and the little transactions that have been necessary just to field a team, put aside the off-field strife, and what you’re left with is a football team that moves neither forward nor back. Flip on the television or don’t. Go to the finale or stay home. They’re stuck here between 9-7 and 7-9, and even with relevance this week, it’s hard to say what that means.