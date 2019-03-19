Washington Capitals (42-23-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-37-9, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey plays Washington looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Devils are 8-14-3 against the rest of their division. New Jersey leads the Eastern Conference with 10 shorthanded goals, led by Blake Coleman with three.

The Capitals are 15-6-2 against Metropolitan Division opponents. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.9 assists. In their last meeting on March 8, Washington won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri has recorded 50 total points while scoring 27 goals and adding 23 assists for the Devils. Damon Severson has collected three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, seven assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Kurtis Gabriel: day to day (undisclosed), Sami Vatanen: out (upper body), Miles Wood: out (ankle), Nico Hischier: day to day (upper body), Jesper Bratt: out (lower body), Mirco Mueller: out (undisclosed).

Capitals Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.