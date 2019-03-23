Arizona Coyotes (36-32-6, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-39-9, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey plays Arizona looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Devils are 17-14-6 at home. New Jersey leads the Eastern Conference with 10 shorthanded goals, led by Blake Coleman with three.

The Coyotes are 18-17-2 in road games. Arizona has converted on 17 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 40 power-play goals. In their last matchup on Jan. 4, New Jersey won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier leads the Devils with 27 assists and has recorded 44 points this season. Will Butcher has totaled four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: out (upper body), Miles Wood: out (ankle), Jesper Bratt: out (lower body), Kyle Palmieri: day to day (upper body), Will Butcher: day to day (illness).

Coyotes Injuries: Derek Stepan: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.