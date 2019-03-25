Buffalo Sabres (31-34-9, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (28-39-9, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts Buffalo in Eastern Conference play.

The Devils have gone 18-14-6 in home games. New Jersey is the last-ranked team in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.3 assists per game. Nico Hischier leads them with 27 total assists.

The Sabres are 11-21-5 on the road. Buffalo has converted on 18.4 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 40 power-play goals. In their last meeting on Feb. 17, New Jersey won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hischier leads the Devils with 27 assists and has collected 44 points this season. Will Butcher has totaled four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 1-8-1, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Jesper Bratt: out (lower body), Will Butcher: day to day (illness).

Sabres Injuries: Jake McCabe: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.