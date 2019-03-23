New York Islanders (42-25-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (36-30-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays Philadelphia in a matchup of Metropolitan Division teams at Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers are 10-11-2 against opponents in the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia has scored 35 power-play goals, converting on 16.7 percent of chances.

The Islanders are 16-8-1 in division matchups. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.3 shots per game. In their last meeting on March 9, Philadelphia won 5-2. James van Riemsdyk recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flyers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with a plus-18 in 74 games played this season. Sean Couturier has totaled 13 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 2.8 assists, three penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: Michael Raffl: day to day (undisclosed).

Islanders Injuries: Valtteri Filppula: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.