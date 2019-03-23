New York Rangers (28-32-13, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (44-25-5, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to end its five-game slide with a win over Toronto.

The Maple Leafs are 26-15-3 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto averages only 2.8 per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Zach Hyman leads the team averaging 0.4.

The Rangers have gone 11-20-5 away from home. New York serves 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Anthony DeAngelo leads the team serving 60 total minutes. In their last meeting on Feb. 10, New York won 4-1. Chris Kreider recorded a team-high 2 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 41 goals, adding 40 assists and totaling 81 points. Mitchell Marner has totaled three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 1-6-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Gardiner: day to day (undisclosed), Frederik Gauthier: day to day (foot), Travis Dermott: out (upper body).

Rangers Injuries: Chris Kreider: day to day (lower body), Marc Staal: day to day (lower body), Jesper Fast: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

