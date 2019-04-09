Representatives of the NFL and the players’ union met Tuesday for initial talks regarding a new labor agreement.

The current 10-year collective bargaining agreement runs out after the 2020 season. It was reached following a four-month lockout of the players in 2011.

“Today, the members of the NFL’s management council and the NFLPA’s executive committee met to discuss negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement,” both sides said in a statement. “The league and the union have committed to meet regularly in the coming months, which will involve staff, NFL leadership, members of the NFLPA executive committee and player representatives.”

League revenues have increased substantially under this CBA, but negotiations are expected to be lengthy before reaching another deal.

