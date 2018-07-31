The incredible shrinking NFL running back doesn’t look so small anymore. He is no longer being marginalized to the point of extinction. Halt the debate about the diminishing value of the position, for now. Ball carriers are fashionable again.

Over the past decade, only the NBA center had taken more of a popularity hit than the tailback. It had gone from a premier job to one in which NFL teams felt they could find a starter in their seat cushions. Okay, that’s an exaggeration, but in terms of franchises using top draft picks and spending top dollar, it seemed like executives were willing to commit only loose, seat-cushion change to these backs.

That’s why it was such a big deal last week when the Los Angeles Rams guaranteed Todd Gurley $45 million in his new contract, the largest guarantee ever for a running back. In one deal, Gurley redefined the market for rushers and provided the most dramatic example of the pass-happy sport’s gradual return to its smashmouth roots.

Look around, and you can see evidence of a revival. Backs are being drafted high again. Franchises are building around them. While NFL teams are still leery of committing too much to men who crash into larger men for a living — just ask Le’Veon Bell about his negotiating saga with the Pittsburgh Steelers — we’re also in the middle of a good era of quality running back talent. It could prove to be a great era, depending on how durable these players are. Much like basketball stars are becoming position-less freaks of nature, many of the elite tailbacks have thrived by adapting to modern football. They aren’t just runners. They have become valuable receivers and all-around players who can influence the game on every down.

Versatility matters most, and with improved versatility, good backs can impact the game more than they ever have. That’s why Bell, in arguing that he’s worth $17 million a year, wants the Steelers to pay him as one of the NFL’s most dynamic weapons, instead of merely as a running back. He rushed for 1,291 yards and caught 85 passes last season.

Besides Bell and Gurley, there are talents such as David Johnson, LeSean McCoy and Ezekiel Elliott. There are dynamic young players, including Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara and Leonard Fournette. The New York Giants selected Saquon Barkley No. 2 overall in the 2018 draft, the first of eight running backs selected in the first 71 picks.

A running game isn’t a luxury anymore. It isn’t something to do just to keep the defense off-balance. It is becoming essential again because the talent demands it.

And in an NFC East division full of quality backs — Elliott in Dallas, Barkley in New York, an elite, by-committee run game led by Jay Ajayi in Philadelphia — the Washington Redskins are trying to keep pace after failing to produce a 1,000-yard rusher the past three seasons.

Washington hasn’t even had a back reach 800 yards since Alfred Morris ran for 1,074 in 2014. But at this training camp, the team hopes it has the talent and depth to show marked improvement. The addition of second-round pick Derrius Guice provides the most hope. He joins Chris Thompson, Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine to form an interesting collection. If draft analysts were right and Guice has the ability to become a productive lead back, Coach Jay Gruden’s offense finally will have an intriguing set of options.

“Yeah I think that’s a great benefit that we have here,” said Gruden, who also figures to utilize the mobility of quarterback Alex Smith. “We have a different style of backs. It’s tough, you know, you talk about first-, second-down backs; we got three to four of those guys. We have guys that can come out of the backfield and protect; we have three of those guys. We got a couple guys who can do a little bit of everything. So, it’s very interesting group and very exciting group to me.”

The running back depth has resulted in a competitive training camp so far. Depending on special teams options, Washington could cut a young running back (Kelley or Perine) who has produced at least one 600-yard season. Considering how much the run game has struggled the past three seasons, it seems preposterous to think the team would be in position to let any decent talent walk. But that’s how improved this group looks to be.

“I’ll tell you this, every running back we have has stepped up their game,” right tackle Morgan Moses said. “I mean, just being able to watch and sit back and watch . . . you can see that you can’t call Fat Rob, Fat Rob anymore because he’s not fat anymore. So we have to scratch that nickname out, and Perine obviously going into his second year has a better understanding and knowledge of the game and the offense. Obviously, Guice, man, the dude talks the talk, and he walks the walk, man. So, having those guys and plus CT [Chris Thompson], who I think is the best third-down back in the NFL, when healthy, it’s going be exciting.”

When Washington selected Guice in the second round (No. 59 overall), it was the earliest the franchise had taken a running back since drafting Ladell Betts No. 56 overall in 2002. Washington hadn’t made what could be considered a major investment in a back since acquiring Clinton Portis in 2004. The front office won’t admit it, but it had fallen into a trap of believing it could take backs in the middle and late rounds and cobble together a productive running game. Sometimes, that strategy will result in the kind of steal that Morris was. But there are guaranteed to be a lot of failed experiments along the way.

At last, the team seems to have a stable situation, as long as the vague pre-draft whispers about Guice’s character issues don’t become an actual problem. So far, he has been a joy. He is a solid worker with stunning talent, and he is already one of the most fascinating characters on the roster.

“Guice, that’s my little buddy,” cornerback Josh Norman said. “We hang out. I try to keep him on the straight and narrow. So, yeah, he is definitely going to come around, and he is going to show some people out. He really is.”

For Washington to survive in the NFC East — not to mention keep pace with an emerging NFL trend — it needs Guice to live up to the hype. Running backs aren’t expendable anymore.