Ottawa Senators (23-40-6, 16th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (33-27-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa is looking to stop its three-game skid with a win over Philadelphia.

The Flyers are 17-13-4 on their home ice. Philadelphia has converted on 17.4 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 34 power-play goals.

The Senators are 13-27-3 in conference play. Ottawa has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 20.2 percent of chances. In their last meeting on Nov. 27, Ottawa won 4-3. Brady Tkachuk scored a team-high two goals for the Senators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 53 assists and has collected 73 points this season. Sean Couturier has totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia with four goals and eight assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 1-8-1, averaging 4.8 points, 1.7 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 10 points, 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: Carter Hart: out (lower body).

Senators Injuries: Christian Jaros: day to day (hamstring).

