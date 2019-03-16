Toronto Maple Leafs (43-23-5, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-41-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa faces Toronto in Eastern Conference action.

The Senators are 7-13-2 against Atlantic Division teams. Ottawa has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 19.8 percent of chances.

The Maple Leafs are 21-9-4 in road games. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by John Tavares with 39. In their last meeting on Feb. 6, Toronto won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan DeMelo leads the Senators with a plus-six in 66 games played this season. Brady Tkachuk has collected three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (illness), Colin White: day to day (upper body), Christian Jaros: day to day (hamstring).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Gardiner: day to day (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen: out (illness), Travis Dermott: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.