Florida Panthers (33-32-12, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (27-43-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts Florida trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Senators are 9-13-2 against the rest of their division. Ottawa ranks eighth in the NHL shooting 10.0 percent and averaging 3.0 goals on 29.9 shots per game.

The Panthers are 12-11-3 in division matchups. Florida has given up 42 power-play goals, killing 80.5 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on March 3, Ottawa won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with 19 goals and has totaled 39 points. Brian Gibbons has totaled 7 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: Zack Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers Injuries: James Reimer: day to day (lower body), Mark Pysyk: day to day (personal).

