GREEN BAY (5-7-1) at CHICAGO (9-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Bears by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Packers 5-7-1, Bears 9-4

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 97-94-6

LAST MEETING — Packers beat Bears 24-23, Sept. 9

LAST WEEK — Packers beat Falcons 34-20; Bears beat Rams 15-6

AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 19, Bears No. 6

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (19), PASS (10)

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (24), PASS (8)

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22t), RUSH (13), PASS (23)

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (2), PASS (10)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Aaron Rodgers led Packers from 20 points down to 24-23 victory in opener at Lambeau Field after suffering knee injury. Randall Cobb scored go-ahead 75-yard TD on catch-run in closing minutes. ... Green Bay is playing second game since offensive coordinator Joe Philbin replaced fired coach Mike McCarthy on interim basis. ... Packers are 0-6 on road, have dropped eight straight away from Lambeau Field. ... Green Bay has won nine of past 10 games overall against Chicago. Packers also have eight-game win streak at Soldier Field, counting postseason. ... Rodgers has thrown 368 straight passes without interception to set NFL record. ... WR Davante Adams is tied for NFL lead with 12 TD catches. ... Cobb had nine catches for 142 yards and TD in opener. ... Bears could clinch first playoff appearance since 2010 team won NFC North. ... Chicago would capture division with win over Packers or loss by Minnesota to Miami. Ties by both Bears and Vikings would also secure first place. ... Bears could clinch playoff spot if they don’t win division with tie, or loss or tie by Washington against Jacksonville. ... With 6-1 mark, Bears have matched their highest home win total since going 6-2 in 2008. With win, Chicago would finish 7-1 at Soldier Field for first time since 2005. ... Matt Nagy’s nine wins are most by coach in first season with Bears since Paddy Driscoll led the 1956 team to 9-2-1 mark. ... Bears lead NFL in turnover differential (plus 13), interceptions (25). ... RB Jordan Howard ran for season-high 101 yards last week. ... Bears’ CB Kyle Fuller tied for NFL lead with Miami’s Xavien Howard with seven interceptions. ... LB Khalil Mack leads Bears with 10 sacks, tied for NFL lead with six forced fumbles. ... Tarik Cohen leads NFL with 360 punt return yards, ranks second among NFL RBs with 679 yards receiving. ... Fantasy tip: Rodgers has haunted Bears throughout career, with 45 touchdown passes, nine interceptions and 108.3 rating in 20 regular-season games against them.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.