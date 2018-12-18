GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will miss the final two games of the season after being placed on injured reserve.

The team’s leading rusher left the 24-17 loss to Chicago on Sunday in the first quarter with a knee injury. The defeat helped eliminate the Packers from playoff contention.

Jones ran for 728 yards and eight touchdowns on 133 carries in 12 games, including eight starts. He was among the league leaders in averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.

Jones missed the first two games of the season after being suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Jamaal Williams figures to reclaim the starting running back job when the Packers visit the New York Jets on Sunday.

Green Bay signed rookie receiver Allen Lazard from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad to replace Jones on the active roster. The Packers also signed defensive lineman Eric Cotton and cornerback D.J. Killings to the practice squad.

