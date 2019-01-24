LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chuck Pagano is ready to embrace the “opportunity of a lifetime” as the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator.

He inherits a group that ranked among the best in the NFL and helped Chicago win the NFC North after four straight last-place finishes. The Bears made the playoffs for the first time in eight years in their first season under coach Matt Nagy.

Pagano vowed not to jam “square pegs into round holes” with a defense featuring three All-Pros, including edge rusher Khalil Mack.

He will continue to run the 3-4 as Chicago did under Vic Fangio and combine his philosophy with the system in place.

