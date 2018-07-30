Carolina Panthers players including Luke Kuechly (59) and Greg Olsen(88) help put Ross Cockrell (47) onto a cart after he was injured during an NFL football practice at the team’s training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Monday, July 30, 2018. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Panthers suffered their second potentially significant training camp injury in three days as cornerback Ross Cockrell was carted off the field with a lower left leg injury.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera ended practice Monday immediately after Cockrell’s injury. Rivera said he didn’t want to speculate on the injury until trainers had time to evaluate Cockrell.

Cockrell was injured attempting to break up a pass in the end zone.

Several teammates openly grimaced and quickly looked away after checking on Cockrell, clearly distraught at what they saw.

Cockrell signed a two-year, $6.8 million free agent contract this offseason and was expected to compete for a starting spot opposite James Bradberry.

Carolina lost starting right tackle Daryl Williams on Saturday to a dislocated patella and torn medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.