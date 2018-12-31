Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera calls out from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. (Butch Dill/Associated Press)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ron Rivera says he expects to be back coaching the Panthers next season following a conversation with owner David Tepper.

Rivera said Monday “that’s my assumption because of our conversations talking about going forward. We will continue doing that.”

The Panthers started the season 6-2, but the two-time NFL Coach of the Year’s future appeared uncertain after Carolina lost seven straight games and fell out of playoff contention. Carolina finished 7-9 and will miss the playoffs for second time in three seasons.

Rivera is 71-56-1 in his eight seasons with Carolina, reaching the Super Bowl in 2015.

Tepper turned down interview requests through the team’s public relations department.

Rivera wore a shirt Monday that said “Wofford is coming.” Wofford College is host to the team’s annual training camp.

