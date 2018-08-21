CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore has “chastised” after the first-round draft pick from Maryland was cited for driving approximately 113 mph in a work zone in Interstate 77 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The speed limit is 65 mph.

Moore was ticketed by North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Aug. 10 just before 3 a.m., shortly after the team returned from its preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Moore was on his way home and was cooperative with state troopers.

Rivera said Moore informed the team immediately of his mistake and was remorseful.

Rivera said Tuesday it’s an opportunity for Moore — and the other young players on the team — “to learn and realize you have a responsibility to the community.”

Moore has a court date set for October.

