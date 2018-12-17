CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers defensive tackle Kawaan Short is active and will play against the Saints on Monday night despite being listed as doubtful with a calf injury.

Short was upgraded to questionable on Sunday after making progress in his rehab.

Carolina kicker Graham Gano will miss his second straight game with a knee injury, meaning Chandler Catanzaro will again handle kicking duties.

Carolina’s other inactives include running back Travaris Cadet, wide receiver Mose Frazier, defensive ends Marquis Haynes and Efe Obada, linebacker Andre Smith and cornerback Lorenzo Doss.

Wide receivers Austin Carr and Simmie Cobbs are inactive for the Saints, along with offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Derek Newton, linebacker Manti Te’o, and defensive linemen Mitchell Loewen and Trey Hendrickson.

Jermon Bushrod will start for Armstead at left tackle. Armstead suffered a pectoral muscle injury in Week 10 but isn’t quite ready to return.

