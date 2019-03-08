Minnesota Wild (33-27-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Florida Panthers (28-27-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida enters the matchup with Minnesota after losing six in a row.

The Panthers are 16-12-6 at home. Florida has given up 36 power-play goals, killing 81.1 percent of opponent chances.

The Wild have gone 19-14-2 away from home. Minnesota has converted on 20.3 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 41 power-play goals. In their last meeting on Dec. 13, Minnesota won 5-1. Nino Niederreiter scored two goals for the Wild.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Hoffman leads the Panthers with 30 goals, adding 29 assists and collecting 59 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has recorded seven goals and collected 15 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 6.4 points, 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Panthers: 3-3-4, averaging 9.6 points, 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: James Reimer: day to day (lower body), Denis Malgin: day to day (undisclosed).

Wild Injuries: Luke Kunin: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.