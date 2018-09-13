CAROLINA (1-0) at ATLANTA (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Falcons by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Carolina 1-0, Atlanta 0-1

SERIES RECORD — Falcons lead 28-18

LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Panthers 22-10, Dec. 31, 2017

LAST WEEK — Panthers beat Cowboys 16-8; Falcons lost at Eagles 18-12

AP PRO32 RANKING — Panthers No. 8, Falcons No. 10

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (6), PASS (28).

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (T3), RUSH (10), PASS (3).

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (27), PASS (T-18).

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (T3), RUSH (15), PASS (2).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons have won four straight over Panthers at home and four of last five overall in series. ... Falcons coach Dan Quinn 4-2 against Carolina. Panthers coach Ron Rivera 7-7 against Falcons. ... Panthers were 5-3 on road in 2017. ... QB Cam Newton looking for seventh straight game with at least 50 yards rushing. Newton rushed for 58 yards, TD last week. His 55 career rushing TDs are most by QB in NFL history. ... RB Christian McCaffrey’s 86 catches since start of 2017 rank second among NFL RBs, behind Alvin Kamara (90). ... WR Devin Funchess has three TD catches in last four NFC South road games. ... TE Ian Thomas expected to make first NFL start for Greg Olsen (broken foot). ... FB Alex Armah scored first NFL TD last week. ... LB Luke Kuechly had team-high 13 tackles vs. Dallas. ... Falcons’ defense lost two 2017 Pro Bowlers, S Keanu Neal and LB Deion Jones, to IR this week. ... QB Matt Ryan has averaged 332.9 yards passing last eight home games against NFC South opponents. Ryan has 10 TDs, two INTs, 114 rating past five against Carolina. ... WR Julio Jones had 10 catches for 169 yards last week, his 12th game with 150 or more yards. ... DE Takkarist McKinley aiming for fourth straight game with sack, including postseason. ... CB Robert Alford has three INTs, 12 pass deflections in last four outings against Carolina. ... LB Vic Beasley Jr., has four sacks and forced fumble in six career games against Panthers. Fantasy tip: After being held without TD pass last week, Ryan is good pick for big game at home, where he enjoys consistent success. Jones is Ryan’s obvious lead target, but Mohamed Sanu has 13 catches for 154 yards, TD, in last two home games and could be smart pickup. RB Tevin Coleman could be smart plug-in after Devonta Freeman (knee) missed practice time.

___

