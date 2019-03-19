CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have signed unrestricted free agent linebacker/defensive end Bruce Irvin to a one-year contract.

Financial terms were not immediately available on Tuesday.

A former first-round draft pick in 2012 by Seattle, Irvin split last season with the Raiders and Falcons playing eight games for each team and recording 6½ sacks and 19 tackles.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Irvin has 43½ sacks, 266 tackles and 15 forced fumbles in six NFL seasons. He has never had more than eight sacks in a season.

While with the Seahawks, he played in two NFC championship games and won a Super Bowl in the 2013 season.

Irvin will give the Panthers some needed depth at defensive end, where they lost Julius Peppers to retirement.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.