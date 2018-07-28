SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Panthers right tackle Daryl Williams was carted off the field with his right leg in brace during the team’s first fully padded practice.

Williams was engaged with two pass rushers during Saturday’s 11-on-11 team drills at Wofford College when his knee bent back awkwardly. Several players gathered around Williams and others took a knee while the crowd went silent.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera didn’t give any specifics on the injury after practice but said Williams was returning to Charlotte, North Carolina to be examined.

Williams, entering his contract season, has started 28 games and played in 39 during his three seasons in Carolina. He started all 16 games at right tackle last season.

Taylor Moton is the team’s backup right tackle.

