BUFFALO, N.Y. — The parent company that owns the NFL Buffalo Bills and NHL Sabres is experiencing a major shake-up following the departures of three top executives.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment on Tuesday announced the departures of chief operating officer Bruce Popko, chief administrative officer Brent Rossi and executive vice president Erica Muhleman.

PSE CEO and president Kim Pegula says the changes come after she had been “continuously evaluating our organizations” since taking over her current title in May. Pegula remains confident in the company’s leaders and says the positions will be filled as deemed necessary.

Pegula and husband Terry own both teams. PSE oversees their numerous holdings, including an independent recording label and studio in Nashville, Tennessee. The departures leave PSE with six executives, including Pegula.

Kim Pegula took over as president of the Bills and Sabres in May after Russ Brandon resigned amid allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.

Rossi, the company’s marketing chief, was promoted to CAO last month after two senior employees resigned.

Popko’s departure comes while he was overseeing an extensive study to determine whether the Bills will keep playing at their current stadium in suburban Buffalo or build a new facility downtown.

