KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NEW ENGLAND (12-5) at KANSAS CITY (13-4)

Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — New England 10-7, Kansas City 10-6-1

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 18-15-3

LAST MEETING — Patriots beat Chiefs 43-40, Oct. 14, 2018

LAST WEEK — Patriots beat Chargers 41-28; Chiefs beat Colts 31-13

PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (5), PASS (8)

PATRIOTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (11), PASS (22)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (16), PASS (3)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (27), PASS (31)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Kansas City is hosting first AFC title game in franchise history. AFC championship trophy is named after Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt. ... Chiefs are 5-1 against Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium. ... Arrowhead Stadium set Guinness world record for loudest outdoor stadium during September 2014 game between Chiefs and Patriots. ... Patriots beat Chiefs 27-20 in Foxborough in January 2016 in only playoff meeting. ... Patriots beat Chiefs in Week 6 in game featuring 946 yards total offense. ... Patriots’ Bill Belichick is winningest active coach with 290 wins. Chiefs’ Andy Reid is second with 207. ... New England has best playoff winning percentage (.636) and is 10-4 in AFC title games. ... Patriots are playing in NFL-record eighth consecutive conference championship game. They are seeking third straight Super Bowl appearance; only two other franchises have done it. ... New England could become first team since Buffalo (1991-94) to reach Super Bowl after losing it previous season. ... New England has not won road playoff game since beating Chargers 24-21 in divisional round in 2006 season. ... Patriots WR Julian Edelman has 98 postseason receptions, second only to Jerry Rice (151). ... New England can match Pittsburgh (36) for most playoff wins by beating Chiefs. ... QB Tom Brady can match former Patriots K Adam Vinatieri, now with Colts, for most wins in NFL history (236). Brady holds postseason records for TD passes (72), yards passing (10,569), playoff wins (28) and 300-yard passing games in playoffs (15). ... Brady is 8-4 in AFC championship games, going 6-1 at home but 2-3 on road. ... New England has forced 30 turnovers in 17 games. Team forced 19 in 17 games last season. ... Patriots RB James White tied Darren Sproles’ NFL postseason record with 15 catches, totaling 97 yards, in 41-28 win over Chargers last week. ... Patriots RB Sony Michel had four 100-yard rushing games in regular season and another against Chargers. ... Patriots DE Trey Flowers had 7 1/2 sacks to lead team for third straight season. ... Patriots All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore had 20 passes defensed this season, second best in NFL. ... New England averaged franchise-record 27 yards per kickoff return. ... Chiefs beat Colts last Saturday for first home playoff win since Jan. 8, 1994. .. Reid is coaching in sixth conference title game. ... Chiefs held Colts to 0 for 9 on third downs. ... Kansas City is 8-1 at home this season. ... Chiefs led NFL in scoring at 35.3 points per game, third-best total in league history. ... QB Patrick Mahomes had 50 TD passes, matching Brady (2007) for second most in season in NFL history. He also had NFL-leading plus-38 TD-to-INT differential and 10 300 yards or more passing games. ... Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards during regular season, second only to Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger. ... Mahomes is sixth All-Pro quarterback to face Patriots in Belichick-Brady era. Patriots are 4-1 against previous five. ... Chiefs All-Pro TE Travis Kelce had career-best 1,336 yards receiving. ... Kansas City defense tied for first in NFL with 52 sacks. DT Chris Jones has 15 1/2 sacks. He set NFL record this season with sack in 11 consecutive games. ... Chiefs LB Dee Ford has 11 QB pressures that caused turnovers or fumbles this season, including strip-sack against Indianapolis last week. ... RB Damien Williams ran for 129 yards against Colts, third-best playoff total in franchise history. ... Kansas City was second-most efficient red-zone offense with TDs on 71.8 percent of trips this season. ... Chiefs All-Pro RT Mitchell Schwartz has played league-leading 7,397 consecutive snaps over 112 games. ... Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, AP’s All-Pro flex player, has five TDs of 50 yards or more this season. He has 18 plays of 50 yards in three seasons. ... Kansas City led NFL in first-quarter point differential at plus-91. ... Chiefs have scored at least 26 points in every game.

