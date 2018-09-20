FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tight end Rob Gronkowski is dealing with an ankle issue as the Patriots prepare for their Week 3 matchup with the Lions.

Gronkowski was a limited participant in practice Thursday after participating in Wednesday’s workout. He has started both games for New England this season. He has nine catches for 138 yards and touchdown.

Defensive end Trey Flowers and safety Patrick Chung both missed practice for the second straight day as they continue to go through the league’s concussion protocol.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.