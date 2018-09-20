NEW ENGLAND (1-1) at DETROIT (0-2)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE - Patriots by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD - New England 1-1, Detroit 1-1

SERIES RECORD - Patriots lead 7-4

LAST MEETING - Patriots beat Lions 34-9 Nov. 23, 2014.

LAST WEEK - Patriots lost to Jaguars 31-20; Lions lost to 49ers 30-27

AP PRO32 RANKING - Patriots No. 5, Lions No. 30

PATRIOTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (18T), PASS (18).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (28), RUSH (27), PASS (23).

LIONS OFFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (30), PASS (6).

LIONS DEFENSE - OVERALL (16) RUSH (32), PASS (4).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Tom Brady has helped Patriots win four straight in series since making NFL debut Nov. 23, 2000, late in fourth quarter of 34-9 loss against Lions at Pontiac Silverdome. ... Bill Belichick facing former assistant for second time in three weeks. Patriots opened with 27-20 win over Houston and former New England assistant Bill O’Brien. ... Belichick 14-8 against former assistants. Now Matt Patricia gets his shot. ... Belichick was assistant special teams coach for Lions in 1976 and wide receivers coach next season. ... Patriots owner Robert Kraft one win away from becoming fastest to No. 300 in NFL history; would be in 431 games. ... New England 45-6 after losing game since 2003 and didn’t lose two straight in 2016 or 2017. ... Brady has won nine of last 11 Sunday night games and 19 of 29 in career. ... Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy has nine tackles, tied for second on team, interception and faces franchise that drafted and traded him. ... Detroit’s first-year coach Patricia was Belichick’s defensive coordinator previous six seasons and on staff for 14 years. ... Lions general manager Bob Quinn worked for Patriots 2000-15. ... More than dozen Lions employees worked for Patriots. ... Detroit off to worst start since 0-5 in 2015. ... Lions WR Golden Tate has scored each of last two home games and has seven receptions in last three games. ...Detroit LB Devon Kennard has at least one sack in three straight games. ... Fantasy tip: Brady should at least match two TDs thrown by last two Detroit opponents. Brady may face secondary without All-Pro CB Darius Slay, who left last game with concussion.

