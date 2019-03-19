Montreal Canadiens (37-28-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (35-29-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Montreal in Eastern Conference play.

The Flyers are 21-20-4 in conference matchups. Philadelphia has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 16.3 percent of chances.

The Canadiens are 17-16-3 on the road. Montreal has scored 26 power-play goals, converting on 11.9 percent of chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 21, Montreal won 5-1. Brendan Gallagher scored three goals for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 57 assists and has recorded 77 points this season. James van Riemsdyk has collected 12 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.