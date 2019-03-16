St. Louis Blues (36-27-7, third in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (39-23-9, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts St. Louis trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Penguins are 21-12-2 at home. Pittsburgh is fifth in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with 36.

The Blues are 19-12-5 on the road. St. Louis has given up 39 power-play goals, killing 81 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Dec. 29, Pittsburgh won 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has recorded 92 total points while scoring 33 goals and adding 59 assists for the Penguins. Guentzel has totaled eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body), Bryan Rust: out (lower body), Chad Ruhwedel: out (upper body).

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed), Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (upper body), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.