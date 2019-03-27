TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added depth at quarterback, signing former first-round draft pick Blaine Gabbert.

Gabbert entered the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011 and has also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans.

Gabbert has appeared in 56 games, including 48 starts. He’s completed 842 of 1,498 passes for 9,063 yards, 48 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

The Bucs announced the signing Wednesday. Gabbert joins Ryan Griffin as a backup to Jameis Winston.

