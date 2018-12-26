Carolina Panthers’ Taylor Heinicke (6) sits on the ground after being sacked against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (Mike McCarn/Associated Press)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have placed quarterback Taylor Heinicke on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Kyle Allen is expected to start this Sunday against the Saints with Carolina eliminated from the playoffs.

The team has signed Garrett Gilbert, who was with Carolina in training camp, as a backup. The team does not want to activate Cam Newton, who is struggling with a shoulder injury, in Week 17.

Heinicke got his first career start against the Falcons and injured his elbow on a hit by Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jackson in the second quarter. He was taken to the locker room, but returned with a brace on his left elbow. Heinicke finished the game, completing 33 of 53 passes for 274 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the 24-10 loss.

