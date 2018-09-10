Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Ben Margot/Associated Press)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during the national anthem ahead of the team’s season opener.

Lynch declined to stand for the anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Lynch also sat for the anthem all of last season but never gave a reason for his decision.

No other players on either team demonstrated during the anthem. Only a handful of players took some sort of action to protest police brutality and social injustice in America on opening weekend.

The league and the players’ union have yet to announce a policy for this season regarding demonstrations during the anthem after the league initially ordered everyone to stand on the sideline when “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played, or remain in the locker room.

