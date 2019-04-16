ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent defensive end Benson Mayowa.

The deal signed Tuesday brings Mayowa back for a second stint with the Raiders. He previously played in Oakland in 2014-15 when he had two sacks in 28 games.

Mayowa spent last season with Arizona, where he recorded four sacks in 15 games. He also has played for Dallas and Seattle in a six-year career. He has appeared in 72 contests and made 15 starts, totaling 110 tackles, 13 sacks, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

