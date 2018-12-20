LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-3) at ARIZONA (3-11)

OPENING LINE — Rams by 12 1-2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 5-7-2, Arizona 6-8

SERIES RECORD — Rams lead 40-38-2

LAST MEETING — Rams beat Cardinals 34-0, Sept. 16

LAST WEEK — Rams lost to Eagles 30-23; Cardinals lost to Falcons 40-14

AP PRO32 RANKING — Rams No. 5, Cardinals No. 32

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (7), PASS (4)

RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (21), PASS (17)

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (32)

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (30), PASS (5)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The teams are meeting for 80th time in regular season, dating to 1937, when they were Cleveland Rams and Chicago Cardinals. ... Rams have gone 3-0 and outscored Arizona 99-16 under coach Sean McVay. ... Los Angeles has won in its last three trips to Arizona. ... NFC West champion Rams’ final two opponents (Arizona, San Francisco) have combined 7-21 record. ... In last three games, Rams QB Jared Goff has one TD pass and six interceptions. ... Los Angeles DT Aaron Donald leads NFL with 16 1-2 sacks. Rams are 16-0 under McVay when Donald has at least one sack. ... Los Angeles is only team unbeaten against opponents in its division. Last NFC West team to sweep its division were 2008 Cardinals, who went on to reach Super Bowl. ... Los Angeles has lost two in row for first time since McVay became coach in 2017. ... Arizona WR Larry Fitzgerald needs one TD catch to tie Antonio Gates for sixth (116) on NFL career list. He would have 19 career TD catches against Rams; only Jerry Rice had more against single opponent. ... Fitzgerald has catch in 226 consecutive games, second-longest string in NFL history. ... Cardinals have lost eight games by 10 or more points and four by at least 20. ... Arizona CB Patrick Peterson has made Pro Bowl each of his eight NFL seasons. He was only Cardinal to make Pro Bowl this season. ... If they lose last two, Cardinals will finish 3-13, matching worst record since team moved to Arizona from St. Louis in 1988. ... Arizona ranks worst in NFL in total offense, rushing and passing. ... Cardinals are 1-6 at home. ... Rookie QB Josh Rosen has thrown for 10 TDs and been intercepted 14 times. ... Fantasy tip: Arizona was gashed for 215 yards on ground in blowout loss at Atlanta, so if RB Todd Gurley (knee) is healthy enough to play, he could have very big day. Gurley has 1,251 yards rushing and 17 TDs.

